ONLINE: Midwest Regional Alternative Dance Festival

media release: The Midwest RAD Fest is hosted and supported by Southwest Michigan's oldest professional dance company, Wellspring/Cori Terry & Dancers. The festival is a juried event based out of the Epic Center in Kalamazoo, Michigan, and features the best in modern, post-modern, and contemporary dance from all over the country and world. This year's virtual RAD Fest presents stage performances, screendance film series, master classes, an interactive movement installation, and interactive artist talks, panel discussions, and Q & A sessions. This year's virtual festival offers more interactive content than ever before!