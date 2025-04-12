Midwest Spirits Festival

media release: Everyone knows that the upper Midwest has some of the best grain in the world, so it stands to reason that we should have the best spirits as well. Join us as we welcome some of our favorite producers from the Great Lakes Region for Madison's first celebration of Midwest spirits.

From Heirloom corn for Bourbon, to locally foraged gin botanicals, to single-varietal estate grown Rye, some of the most exciting spirits are in our own backyard.

You'll have a chance to meet several producers who will guide you through their latest offerings and give you a glimpse into what's happening in the craft spirits world. And, of course, you'll be able to taste well over 50 spirits crafted throughout the Midwest.

We can't wait to have this amazing lineup of producers all in one place, we hope you can join us on Saturday, April 12th from Noon-3pm.

We'll be welcoming blenders, distillers and craftspeople from top producers across the Midwest including:

J. Henry & Sons - Dane, WI - J. Henry Bourbon, Spooner Rye, Patton Road Reserve Bourbon, 2024 Anniversary Edition Bourbon

Driftless Glen Distillery - Baraboo, WI - Waterford Store Pick Bourbon, Single Barrel Rye, Bourbon de Narana, American Single Malt, Reserve Brandy, Wiscongin

Dancing Goat Distillery - Cambridge, WI - Waterford Private Barrel Brandy, Waterford Private Barrel 8 Year Double Oak Bourbon, In Lieu of Flowers Whiskey, LImousin Rye, Death's Door Gin, Travis Haase Cow PIe

La Crosse Distilling - Lacrosse, WI - Buck Dancer Bourbon, Robber's Rye, Fieldnotes Gin, Fieldnotes Vodka, Heady Bella Coffee Whiskey

Dampfwerk Distilling - St. Louis Park, MN - American Sinlge Malt, Twin Cities Gin, Rabbit in the Rye Herbal Liqueur, Helgolander, Aquivit, Orange Liqueur

Vikre Distillery - Duluth, MN - Boreal Spruce Gin, Boreal Cedar Gin, Boreal Juniper Gin, Herbal Liqueurs

Bittercube Bitters - Milwaukee, WI - A Full selection of their craft offerings

Far North Spirits - Hallock, MN - Roknar 5 Year Bottled in Bond Bourbon, Hazelt 4yr Bonded Rye, Oklon Rye, Muskateer Rye, Alander Spiced Rum, Anna's Garden Gin, Limoncello

Doundrins Distilling - Cottage Grove, WI - Cherry Rum, Spicy Pepper Vodka

Cedar Ridge Distillery - Swisher, IA - A selection of their most limited offerings

State Line Distillery - Madison, WI - London Dry Gin, Voda, Coffee Liquor, Bourbon