media release: The first (ever) Midwest Walk for Sjogren's (SHOW-grins), an autoimmune disease that affects roughly 59,000 Wisconsinites, will be on June 1, 2024 at Elver Park. The walk begins at 10:30am but come early. It will be a family friendly event with a health fair, expert talk for patients, and crafts for kids. Start your walk team now and help raise funds to support the Sjogren's Foundation's mission to raise awareness about Sjogren's disease, increase patient and provider education, and lead research investigating Sjogren's. Go to http://sjogrens.org and click on the "Get Involved" button and then on the "pick an event tab" and then scroll down to "Midwest Walk for Sjogren's" to preregister. For more information or if you are interested in volunteering for the walk, please email Amy at sjogrensmom66@gmail.com.

8:30-9:00 Registration

9:15-10:15 Expert Q&A

10:15-10:30 Opening Ceremony

10:30-10:35 Warm-up

10:35-11:15 Walk kick off and Walk (people can go as far as they are comfortable with)

11:15-11:30 Closing Ceremony