Midwest Woodlanders Gathering

× Expand A faux barn wood quilt panel workshop at a past Woodlanders Gathering.

press release: Shake Rag Alley Center for the Arts invites the public to participate in the annual Woodlanders Gathering featuring more than 40 nature-based workshops July 11-14 in the historic heart of Mineral Point.

All Woodlanders Gatherings are special, but this year marks the 15th anniversary of the decision to purchase the 2.5-acre campus that in 2004 would become Mineral Point’s nonprofit school of arts and crafts. With financial support and spirited encouragement from Woodlanders participants, Sandy Scott and Judy Sutcliffe negotiated an offer on the property the same day they heard it was for sale. With community support, the down payment was raised in six weeks and the sale closed in October.

Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced craftsperson, come for a day, two, three or the entire four days and have the time of your life at what has frequently been called "summer camp for adults." Create rustic furniture, garden structures, baskets, or concrete/mosaic sculptures. Try your hand at blacksmithing, woodcarving, working with fiber, soaps and scrubs and more. Take time to relax, soak up the sunshine, enjoy the company of a great group of nature-loving folks — many who return year after year since the first gathering in 2002 — and discover the magic of Shake Rag Alley’s lush gardens, tall trees, historic buildings and natural spring-fed stream.

Every day is packed with unique hands-on projects, intriguing demonstrations and light-hearted fun. Woodlanders day fees of $110 include your choice of workshops, lunches on the Green, snacks, beverages and evening activities including rustic twig wars, mini-boat races, a bonfire and s’mores. Friday and Saturday picnic dinners are an addition $10 each. There is no deadline to register.

As an added Woodlanders bonus this year, Mineral Point’s Point Five will bring their blend of Americana, folk, old-time, bluegrass and alternative country back to Alley Stage. The music starts at 8 p.m. July 12 with $15 general admission tickets available online, at the Shake Rag Alley office and at the door. Woodlanders participants may purchase tickets for $12 at the Shake Rag Alley office.

Woodlanders grew from the teaching work of artist and author Daniel Mack, who, in 2000 and 2001, organized the first Woodlanders Gatherings in New York. In 2002, Mack partnered with Mineral Point’s Sandy Scott and Judy Sutcliffe to hold the first Midwest Woodlanders Gathering at Shake Rag Alley.

For more information and to register for Woodlanders, and to support this summer’s $15 for Shake Rag Alley’s 15th Anniversary fundraising campaign, see www.ShakeRagAlley.com or call (608) 987-3292.