Midwestern Adult Sectional Figure Skating Championships
to
Madison Ice Arena 725 Forward Dr., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
media release: Tickets for spectators will be required for all three days of the competition. Tickets can be purchased through online pre-
sale or upon entry at the event. A link to pre-sales will be posted on the competition website. Ticket prices are as follows:
$15 for ALL three days pre-sale, $20 for all three days onsite, or $10 per day onsite.
Info
