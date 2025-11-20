Midwestern Goodbyes
Madison College-Truax, Studio Theater 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: MIDWESTERN GOODBYES (World Premiere) by Charly Sparks (Madison College alumna).
Directed by Karen Saari
What would you do if you could attend your own funeral? Sloane’s about to find out.
Performances:
Friday, February 20 at 7:30p
Saturday, February 21 at 7:30p
Sunday, February 22 at 2p
Friday, February 27 at 7:30p
Saturday, February 28 at 7:30p
Sunday, March 1 at 2p
Tickets: Adults: $15,ages under 17: $13. FREE for Madison College Students with OneCard.
All performances will be held in the Studio Theater, Room A2031, Truax Campus (2nd Floor). Studio Theater is located inside the Madison College Truax Campus main building, located at 1701 Wright St., Madison. Follow the signs and ushers to the second floor, room A2031.