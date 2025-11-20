media release: MIDWESTERN GOODBYES (World Premiere) by Charly Sparks (Madison College alumna).

Directed by Karen Saari

What would you do if you could attend your own funeral? Sloane’s about to find out.

Performances:

Friday, February 20 at 7:30p

Saturday, February 21 at 7:30p

Sunday, February 22 at 2p

Friday, February 27 at 7:30p

Saturday, February 28 at 7:30p

Sunday, March 1 at 2p

Tickets: Adults: $15,ages under 17: $13. FREE for Madison College Students with OneCard.

All performances will be held in the Studio Theater, Room A2031, Truax Campus (2nd Floor). Studio Theater is located inside the Madison College Truax Campus main building, located at 1701 Wright St., Madison. Follow the signs and ushers to the second floor, room A2031.