press release: The LGBTQ 50+ Alliance, a joint program of OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center and the Madison Senior Center, is hosting our Midwinter Hoedown at the Madison Senior Center from 5:30 - 7:30 on Wednesday, February 26! We'll have pulled pork BBQ and sides (with vegan options including vegan BBQ!) and line-dancing with the Dairyland Dancers!

To help offset the cost of hosting the dinner, including providing food and entertainment, we're asking for a sliding scale donation of $10-$15. Sliding scale payment options are a trust-based system where you determine what you are able to pay within the suggested range, so if $20 would be a financial barrier then you can pay less. We also have options for no-cost registration, so please reach out to Lynn at LynnC@LGBTOutReach.org if you'd like to attend but the cost would be a barrier.

This form will close on Friday, February 21 but if you would like to register to attend after that date, please reach out to Lynn at LynnC@LGBTOutReach.org.