Mifflin and Carroll Plaza Redesign

media release: Join city of Madison staff to discuss the future of the Top of State pedestrian plaza areas on Mifflin and Carroll Streets at the Capital Square. Mifflin Plaza is being redesigned and rebuilt following construction of the new Wisconsin History Center. Future plaza phases include the rest of the 100 blocks of both Mifflin and Carroll Streets.

City staff will present initial design concepts at a public meeting on June 23, 2025, at 6:30 PM. Join either in-person at Madison Public Library's Central Branch in room 301, or online via Zoom (registration required). The concepts explore potential designs and amenities that could enhance the plazas and top of State Street area. We look forward to seeing you there, virtually or in-person, and hearing your feedback on the concepts!

Have questions or need translation services for this meeting? Contact Contact Dan McAuliffe at dmcauliffe@cityofmadison.com or 608-261-9676.