media release: The Chicanx/e & Latinx/e Studies Program is proud to announce its 2025-2026 speaker series, titled “Building Communities of Care and Resilience in Times of Crisis.” As the Program prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary, it is organizing four panels about Latinx resistance to injustice. Speakers will examine the practices, histories, and social movements that cultivate care and resilience. The series explores not only exclusion and marginalization but also long histories of struggle for enduring change, freedom, and social justice, with a focus on alternative communities of care, alternative models of sociality, and innovative visions of relationality that emerge among Latinx communities in times of crisis and conflict. There will be ample opportunities for students, faculty, staff, and members of the community to exchange ideas with our presenters. The series is made possible by the Anonymous Fund and several campus partners. Panels will occur in-person with an option to participate by videochat.

Panel 3: Migration, Resilience, and Community Building in Times of Crisis

Thursday, February 19, 2026, 4:00 pm, Memorial Library 126

This panel focuses on migration and the resiliency of immigrants and displaced citizens as they navigate legal terrains, state bureaucracies, and a sense of belonging through community networks and placemaking. The panel will also be accessible through videochat.

Speakers:

Stephanie Canizales, assistant professor, sociology, UC Berkeley.

Gina Pérez, professor, comparative American studies, Oberlin College

Gilberto Rosas, professor & chair, Latina/Latino studies, UIUC