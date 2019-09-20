Migratory Bird & Nature Walk

press release: As part of the Explore Nature at Capital Springs series, the Friends of Capital Springs Recreation Area is hosting a migratory bird and nature walk on Friday, September 20th from 8:30 to 11:30am beginning at shelter 2 in Lunney Lake Farm County Park, 4330 Libby Road, Madison. All are welcome to this free, outdoor activity.

Led by naturalist Clare Carlson, the walk will focus on migratory birds in woodland, Waubesa lakeshore, prairie, and pond habitats. The walk will be about two hours long on non-paved trails with few hills. Please bring binoculars.

For cancellation information due to severe weather, check the Friends web page: www.friendsofcapitalsprings. org.