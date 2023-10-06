Miguel Espinoza Flamenco Fusion

media release:

A BlueStem Jazz Presentation - Miguel Espinoza Fusion, the collective beating heart of world-class musicians Miguel Espinoza (guitar), Dianne Betkowski (cello), and Randy Hoepker (bass) invites the listener into a rich and colorful symposium of musical traditions. Firm roots in flamenco, classical, and jazz are woven through with North African rhythms, Celtic whimsy, and Brazilian expressions for a sound that is transformative, vibrant, and deeply emotive. Their third album, Living in a Daydream (2022), features extensive collaborations with two-time Grammy winner Howard Levy, and their fourth album, Gabriella (2023), again features the collaborative efforts of Howard Levy, as well as fellow two-time Grammy winner David Balakrishnan, of the Turtle Island Quartet.

Miguel Espinoza Fusion are the winners of Westword Magazine's Best of World Music, and their albums, Turtle Dreams and Veneta, have won Indie Acoustic Project awards. Veneta ranked #9 of the Top 200 World Music Albums of 2022 and was #11 on the Top 20 2022 NACC World Charts for 16 weeks.

Described by Guitar Player Magazine as "mesmerizing", Miguel Espinoza has recorded and performed with Bela Fleck, Kai Eckhardt, Kitaro, Tuck and Patti, Rita Moreno, and Ben Vareen, among many others.

A Miguel Espinoza Fusion show is like nothing else!