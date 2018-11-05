press release: “Most of us like to travel. Maybe we’ve visited the Eiffel Tower in France or walked on the Great Wall of China. Marvelous places indeed! Some of us also have favorite places that have more generic names. The beach. The cabin. The lake. Places that were planted in our hearts when we were young. Places that evoke memories of family and friends and wrap us in the warmth of happy memories.

“One of my favorite places is ‘The island.’ Friends and family never ask what island; it’s one of their favorite places as well. It lies just off the tip of the Door County Peninsula in Wisconsin – Washington Island. During the year we often talk about having ‘island fever’ or about looking forward to ‘another day in paradise.’ And when we finally drive off the ferry that delivers us to the island, we always know that we are ‘North of the Tension Line.’ I hope these images give you a sense of this special place.” – Mike Anderson

If you would like to exhibit at Fluno, here is the current schedule. Contact Wayne Brabender (wayne.brabender @ gmail.com) or call 608-577-3300.