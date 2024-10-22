× Expand courtesy Overture Center Mike Birbiglia

media release: Mike Birbiglia has announced new dates for his “Please Stop the Ride” tour, which will include a stop in Madison. Birbiglia returns to Overture Hall on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the public starting Thursday, March 28 at 10 a.m. at overture.org.

About Mike Birbiglia

Mike Birbiglia is a comedian, writer, director and actor who has performed his award-winning solo shows worldwide—from the Sydney Opera House to the West End of London to Broadway. His five solo shows “Sleepwalk With Me,” “My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend,” “Thank God For Jokes,” “The New One” and “The Old Man & The Pool” enjoyed successful runs on and off Broadway and became hit Netflix comedy specials. The shows merge storytelling and comedy in a way that The New York Times has called “Birbiglian.” Birbiglia also wrote, directed and starred in the films “Sleepwalk with Me” and “Don’t Think Twice.” As an actor Birbiglia has appeared in the films “Trainwreck,” “The Fault in Our Stars,” “Popstar,” “A Man Called Otto” as well as TV roles in “Orange Is the New Black” and “Billions.” He hosts the podcast “Mike Birbiglia's Working It Out.”

For more information, visit: birbigs.com.