Mike Birbiglia
Overture Center-Capitol Theater 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Presented by Comedy on State
Fresh off his hit Broadway show and Netflix special The New One, comedian MIKE BIRBIGLIA returns with an all-new show celebrating the release of his book The New One: Painfully True Stories From a Reluctant Dad. His last show was about birth. His new show: death. Join Mike as he takes on life’s darkest topic with the only weapon we have: jokes.
Info
Overture Center-Capitol Theater 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Comedy