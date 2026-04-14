press release: Cellist Mike Block: Hillside Theater at Taliesin

June 20, 2026

6:30pm-8:30pm

Mike Block is a Grammy® Award-Winning multi-style cello player, composer, singer, and educator, with a passion for cross-cultural collaborations. Hailed as “one of the bravest, most intriguing musicians on the American fusion scene” by Gramophone, he was acclaimed by the New York Times for his "vital rich-hued solo playing”, and “a true artist... a sight to behold” by Salt Lake City Desert News. Mike Block’s solo show offers a rich mixture of classical repertoire, folk music, original compositions, and songs that draw inspiration from his diverse collaborations. An admirer of Frank Lloyd Wright’s architecture since childhood, this performance will include works directly inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright and Taliesin.

Tickets: $42.00 +Fees: $4.29

Taliesin Hillside Theater

6604 Hwy 23

Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588