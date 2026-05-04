media release: Mike Block: Frank Lloyd Wright House Concert Tour, Wed. May 27, 7 - 8:30 PM, Doors & Cash Bar Open 6:30PM, Lecture Hall, Monona Terrace

Experience the magic where music and architecture unite! Grammy Award-winning cellist, singer, and composer Mike Block brings his dynamic solo show to Monona Terrace for an exclusive, free performance. Acclaimed by the New York Times for his "vital rich-hued solo playing,” Mike Block’s solo show offers a rich mixture of classical repertoire, folk music, original compositions and songs that draw inspiration from his diverse collaborations.

Mike Block regularly tours his engaging solo show of cello and voice through the unique living spaces designed by Frank Lloyd Wright for a one-of-a-kind concert experience. His house concert tours bring his passions of music and architecture together in intimate environments designed by Frank Lloyd Wright.

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