Mike Block

Taliesin, Spring Green 5607 Hwy. C, Spring Green, Wisconsin

Mike Block House Concert in Wright's Living Room

The evening will begin with a welcome drink in Wright’s remarkable drafting studio. Guests will transition to the living room for a 60-minute solo performance, followed by a wine and beer reception with Mike Block.

Wright’s love of music is well-known, and his living room was historically used for private performances.

Adults (21+)

$75

Limit 35 people

Taliesin, Spring Green 5607 Hwy. C, Spring Green, Wisconsin View Map
Music
608-588-7900
