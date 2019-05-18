Mike Block
Taliesin, Spring Green 5607 Hwy. C, Spring Green, Wisconsin
press release:
Mike Block House Concert in Wright's Living Room
The evening will begin with a welcome drink in Wright’s remarkable drafting studio. Guests will transition to the living room for a 60-minute solo performance, followed by a wine and beer reception with Mike Block.
Wright’s love of music is well-known, and his living room was historically used for private performances.
Adults (21+)
$75
Limit 35 people
