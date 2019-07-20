Mike Cammilleri Organ Trio (CD release)

× Expand Paddy Cassidy/7th Sense Media Mike Cammilleri Organ Trio (left to right): Al Falaschi, Vince Jesse and Mike Cammilleri.

press release: Mike Cammilleri, one of Madison's finest purveyors of Hammond organ grooves, teams up with Vince Jesse (Phat Phunktion) on guitar, and Al Falaschi (Phat Phunktion and Steely Dane) on drums. The trio most certainly dives into traditional organ trio repertoire, but they also puts their jazz organ spin on pop tunes from the '80s and '90s. The band is releasing their first album titled "Bar Open" featuring pop tunes from the '80s done in the style of a jazz organ trio.