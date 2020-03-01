Mike Engelberger

to Google Calendar - Mike Engelberger - 2020-03-01 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mike Engelberger - 2020-03-01 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mike Engelberger - 2020-03-01 00:00:00 iCalendar - Mike Engelberger - 2020-03-01 00:00:00

Fluno Center 601 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

Photographs, 3/1-4/30, UW Fluno Center. 608-577-3300.

press release: The Fluno Center is located on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus at 601 University Avenue and operated by the UW-Extension Conference Centers. The lobby is set aside to showcase the creativity and talent of photographic artists in the Madison area and throughout southern Wisconsin.    Two-month long exhibit slots. If you are interested in exhibiting at the Lowell Center, click here. If you want more information, email Wayne Brabender, wayne.brabender@gmail.com, Volunteer Exhibit Space Coordinator, or call 608-577-3300.

Info

Fluno Center 601 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53715 View Map
Art Exhibits & Events
608-577-3300
to Google Calendar - Mike Engelberger - 2020-03-01 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mike Engelberger - 2020-03-01 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mike Engelberger - 2020-03-01 00:00:00 iCalendar - Mike Engelberger - 2020-03-01 00:00:00