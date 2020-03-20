Mike Epps, Kountry Wayne, Earthquake, Jess Hilarious

press release: Popular comedian and Milwaukee favorite Mike Epps makes his annual pilgrimage to the Miller High Life Theatre again next spring, with comics Kountry Wayne, Earthquake and Jess Hilarious joining him for the Fabulously Funny Comedy Festival on Friday, March 20, 2020, at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets to the Fabulously Funny Comedy Festival are $62.00-$128.00, and go on sale Friday, October 18 at 10:00 a.m. at the Miller High Life Theatre Box Office and Ticketmaster.com. The Miller High Life Theatre is located at 500 W. Kilbourn Avenue (6th & Kilbourn) in downtown Milwaukee.