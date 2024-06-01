$15 ADV / $20 DOS

It's almost time for Mike & Friends second annual Winter Residency at The Bur Oak! In January 2024*, each Saturday night will have a different featured artist: Guns and Roses, Led Zeppelin and Jimi Hendrix will each get a week under the spotlight alongside the band’s choice Grateful Dead cuts. Don't miss it! The only way to stay warm, is to get down!

*June is obviously not winter, but this is the rescheduled January 20 show.