media release: Mike Hanford is a comedian, writer, and actor. Currently, Mike stars alongside his Sloppy Boys bandmates Tim Kalpakis and Jefferson Dutton in the feature-length documentary BLOOD, SWEAT AND BEERS, about the making of the Sloppy Boys’ latest album with legendary producer and musician Money Mark. Mike has written for THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON and he co-created and starred in the critically acclaimed series THE BIRTHDAY BOYS, which ran for two seasons on IFC and was executive produced by Bob Odenkirk. Currently, Mike voices several roles in the Paramount+/Comedy Central animated series DIGMAN! starring Andy Samberg. Mike played the recurring role of “Wade” on the Netflix comedy LOVE. Mike has written for and appeared on IFC’s COMEDY BANG! BANG! and Comedy Central's ALTERNATINO. Hanford is a frequent guest on the Comedy Bang! Bang! podcast and is host of Questions for Lennon with John Lennon. Mike’s television credits include THE UCB SHOW and BAJILLION DOLLAR PROPERTIE$, as well as Netflix’s W/ BOB AND DAVID, Comedy Central’s KROLL SHOW, IFC’s PORTLANDIA, and NBC’s PARKS AND RECREATION. Mike is also co-host of The Sloppy Boys Podcast with Tim Kalpakis and Jefferson Dutton, which Vulture named one of the best comedy podcasts of 2021. Mike regularly performs stand-up in NYC and is host of Mike Hanford and his Funny Friends.