× Expand DM: Bobbie Harte/ML: Gary Smith Doug Moe (left) and Mike Leckrone. Doug Moe (left) and Mike Leckrone.

media release: The Wisconsin Alumni Association will host Wisconsin Idea Spotlight: Moments of Happiness, featuring former University of Wisconsin-Madison director of bands Mike Leckrone and acclaimed author Doug Moe, on December 10, 2024. This free event will celebrate the release of their new book chronicling the rich history of UW-Madison’s band program.

“Moments of Happiness: A Wisconsin Band Story” captures Leckrone’s legendary 50-year career and the evolution of UW-Madison’s renowned band program. The evening will provide attendees with an intimate look into the performances and dedication that transformed the university’s bands into the celebrated institutions they are today.

Mike Leckrone, recognized with numerous accolades, including the John Bascom Professorship and induction into both the Wisconsin Hockey and Football Halls of Fame, will share firsthand accounts of his experiences both on and off the field. Doug Moe, one of Wisconsin’s most distinguished journalists and the author of more than a dozen books, will provide additional insights into the band’s unique history.

Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, Playhouse, Overture Center (201 State Street, Madison, WI)

Schedule: 4:15–5 p.m. — Reception with refreshments; 5-6:30 p.m. — Program and audience Q & A; 6:30 p.m. — Book signing

Mystery to Me bookstore will have copies of “Moments of Happiness” available for purchase, with both authors present to sign books following the program. Although the event is free, registration is required.

About Mike Leckrone:

Mike Leckrone’s distinguished career includes being recognized as an Outstanding Educator of America, receiving the National Band Association’s Citation of Excellence, and earning the Hometown Hero Award from the Wisconsin State Assembly, among many other honors during his 50-year tenure at UW-Madison.

About Doug Moe:

A UW-Madison alumnus, Doug Moe has established himself as one of Wisconsin’s premier journalists and nonfiction authors. The former editor of Madison Magazine spent two decades as a daily newspaper columnist in Madison and has authored numerous acclaimed books, including collaborations with former governor Tommy Thompson.

This Wisconsin Idea Spotlight event is made possible through the generous support of the Sandra G. Sponem Alumni Park Signature Program Series Fund and Capitol Lakes. This is a free event, but registration is required due to limited capacity. Please visit uwalumni.com/events/wis- moments-of-happiness for more information.