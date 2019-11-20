Mike Leckrone: Wisconsin Showman

press release: Mike Leckrone: Wisconsin's Showman

Go inside the life and work of the legendary University of Wisconsin-Madison band director. After the screening, enjoy a special live Q&A with Mike Leckrone!

7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, Union South, Marquee Theater, 1308 W. Dayton St.

Can't make the event? Watch on WPT 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26.