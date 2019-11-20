Mike Leckrone: Wisconsin Showman

Google Calendar - Mike Leckrone: Wisconsin Showman - 2019-11-20 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mike Leckrone: Wisconsin Showman - 2019-11-20 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mike Leckrone: Wisconsin Showman - 2019-11-20 19:00:00 iCalendar - Mike Leckrone: Wisconsin Showman - 2019-11-20 19:00:00

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: Mike Leckrone: Wisconsin's Showman 

Go inside the life and work of the legendary University of Wisconsin-Madison band director. After the screening, enjoy a special live Q&A with Mike Leckrone!

7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, Union South, Marquee Theater, 1308 W. Dayton St.

Can't make the event? Watch on WPT 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26

Info

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715 View Map
Movies
608-261-4000
Google Calendar - Mike Leckrone: Wisconsin Showman - 2019-11-20 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mike Leckrone: Wisconsin Showman - 2019-11-20 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mike Leckrone: Wisconsin Showman - 2019-11-20 19:00:00 iCalendar - Mike Leckrone: Wisconsin Showman - 2019-11-20 19:00:00