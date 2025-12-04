× Expand Jesse Chieffo A close-up of Mike Lester. Mike Lester

5, 7:30 and 10:30 pm, $54-$36.

media release: A stand up comedian, actor, writer that calls the Midwest home, Mike Lester delivers a performance that crowds couldn’t forget even if they tried to. Whether it’s tales of feuding with his neighbors or anecdotes from his bizarre childhood, Lester’s eccentric storytelling has garnered him praise across the country and gotten him run out of Glendive, MT.

Mike has worked with comedians such as: Mary Mack, Nick Swardson, Jessica Kirson, and Chad Daniels to name a few. Last year he co-starred in the hit film VHS 85 which was the number one movie on SHUDDER for the month of October(2023). Mike’s album “It’s Not Delivery, It’s Mike Lester” came out in April 2022 debuting in the top ten of comedy albums on iTunes.