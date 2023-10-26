Mike Mangione & Band

media release: Top 27 bands to see at summerfest 2023" - Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

You can sense the sweat and tears singer-songwriter Mangione put in his latest album, produced by Larry Campbell, the late Levon Helm's Grammy-winning music director and producer, and Bob Dylan's former guitarist. Campbell gives these 11 Americana tracks a warm glow, but it's Mangione's impassioned lyrics, pleading for strength despite life's pains on "Spirit Awake" for instance, that shine brightest. - Piet Levy, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

"a country-blues/indie gem. - No Depression

"Unique folk-rock driven sound supported by an orchestrated string section... what began as just a guitar riff would become the soulful country-rooted track" - The Huffington Post