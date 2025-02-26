media release: Join us at Zafferano’s for a night of laughter featuring comedian Mike Marvell, a finalist in the Comedy 10K and Nashville Comedy Competition. Mike has shared the stage with Rocky Laporte, Jim Belushi, and Frank Caliendo, and has been featured on Bob and Tom Radio. An additional opening act comedian will also perform.

This is a free event, but every table must order at least two drinks per person to keep the fun going!