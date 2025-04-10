media release: Celebrate National Library Week with award-winning writer—and Evansville native—Mike McCabe in this discussion of his new Little Creek Press novel, “Miracles Along County Q”. The story is set in fictional Faith, Wisconsin, but Evansville area residents will recognize some of the settings that were inspired by their own—the elementary school “battlefield”, a “cathedral” in the woods, the legend of Old Man Weary and more! Learn what inspired McCabe from his boyhood days in Evansville and discover the story of the small-town outcasts who uncover secrets, upend rural stereotypes and work wonders in a small Wisconsin town. (A book signing will follow the talk.)