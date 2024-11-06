media release: About the Book: Few can do what Ray Glennon can. Ray has a secret. Three, actually. Sent away at birth, brought back nearly nine years later to a beleaguered country town called Faith. People stay in their lanes here, do as they're told, become what they're expected to be. Ray is different, not an easy thing to be in Faith, making the poor kid a foreigner at home, a target of torment at school. An elderly couple offers solace and the delights within a ceramic jar on their kitchen counter. Secrets are revealed, as are faculties of the human spirit that only in the rarest instances get put to use.

About the Author: Mike McCabe has lived his life straddling America's rural-urban divide. Reared on his family's dairy farm, he's called both cities and small towns home, even lived abroad for a time. Mike has been a farmhand, journalist, educator, civic leader and nonprofit CEO. He's had two nonfiction books published. Miracles Along County Q is his debut novel.