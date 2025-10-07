media release: Join us for another edition of Ales w/ Authors featuring Mike McCabe as he discusses his new novel as well as hosts a Q&A session and book signing.

McCabe is an author who's been a farmhand, journalist, educator and civic leader over the course of his career. Mike had a rural upbringing, reared on his family’s dairy farm, before going on to lead the independent government watchdog group Wisconsin Democracy Campaign for 15 years, start the grassroots citizen movement Blue Jean Nation, and run a spirited campaign for governor of Wisconsin in 2018. Decades earlier, he ran a statewide civic education program and served a stint in the Peace Corps in the West African country of Mali. After having two nonfiction books published, Mike's first novel came out in October 2024, Miracles Along County Q".

It’s set in a fictional Wisconsin town, where the characters work through issues of identity, sexuality and economic hardship to illustrate how life in rural areas of the state doesn’t fit into stereotypes.

“I think if the book were to be summed up in one sentence, I could do it in four words: Kindness is a superpower.” McCabe