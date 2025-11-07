Mike McCloskey
Cambridge Winery Tasting Room 1001 Whitney Way, Madison, Wisconsin 53711
media release: Longtime, Madison area musician Mike McCloskey will be returning to Cambridge Winery - Madison Tasting Room on November 7. Mike has played thousands of live performances throughout Wisconsin and Illinois both as an acoustic solo artist and with Madison area bands. His rich musical background has taken him from jazz standards to country, swing, folk, rock, Irish, and blues.
