Wild Hog in the Woods concert. $2 members, $4 non-members, plus tips to the performer(s).

media release: For Mike McDougal, performing is a way of life. The Arkansas-based folksinger and songwriter has been playing music publicly for more than 50 years. Mike grew up in Chicago and began playing cello at the age of ten. He switched to guitar in 1964, when the Beatles captured the world's imagination. He lived in Madison for a time while working at the UW and blessed the Hog's stage many times and as a half of the duo with Perry Baird as the Buzzards.

Cutting his teeth in the Chicago folk music scene of the 1970's alongside the likes of Steve Goodman and John Prine, McDougal has an extensive repertoire ranging from traditional folk songs to jazz and country standards, including original tunes and topical songs to make you smile or shed a tear.