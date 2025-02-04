Mike McLain & Rob Junceau III

to

Red Rooster 2513 Seiferth Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716

media release: Acoustic Mike McLain & The Junkyard Dawg Rob Junceau III play a variety of covers for any occasion from the 1950s to today. Featuring Upright Bass and Acoustic Guitar, Rob and Mike are both seasoned performers/lead singers bringing their talent together for your entertainment pleasure. Acoustic Mike McLain & The Junkyard Dawg Rob Junceau III

$10

Info

Red Rooster 2513 Seiferth Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716
Music
608-285-2951
to
Google Calendar - Mike McLain & Rob Junceau III - 2025-02-04 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Mike McLain & Rob Junceau III - 2025-02-04 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Mike McLain & Rob Junceau III - 2025-02-04 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Mike McLain & Rob Junceau III - 2025-02-04 19:00:00 ical