Mike Murray, Jim Lynes

to

River Arts on Water, Prairie du Sac 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin 53578

media release: Exhibition Dates: August 3 – October 28, 2023, on view at River Arts on Water Gallery (590 Water St, Prairie du Sac) and online.

Reception: Thursday, August 10 from 5:30-7:30 pm*.  Artist talk begins at 6 pm.

10% off all artwork in the gallery during the reception!

River Arts is pleased to feature two fantastic artists – Mike Murray and Jim Lynes – during August, September, and October of 2023. This exhibition is on view for a limited time only! 

Info

River Arts on Water, Prairie du Sac 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin 53578
Art Exhibits & Events
608-643-5215
to
Google Calendar - Mike Murray, Jim Lynes - 2023-08-03 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Mike Murray, Jim Lynes - 2023-08-03 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Mike Murray, Jim Lynes - 2023-08-03 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Mike Murray, Jim Lynes - 2023-08-03 00:00:00 ical