Mike Murray, Jim Lynes

media release: Exhibition Dates: August 3 – October 28, 2023, on view at River Arts on Water Gallery (590 Water St, Prairie du Sac) and online.

Reception: Thursday, August 10 from 5:30-7:30 pm*. Artist talk begins at 6 pm.

10% off all artwork in the gallery during the reception!

River Arts is pleased to feature two fantastic artists – Mike Murray and Jim Lynes – during August, September, and October of 2023. This exhibition is on view for a limited time only!