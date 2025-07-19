Michael Perry & the Long Beds

media release: Bringing the best talent available for FREE summer concerts to the tiny Sauk County hamlet of Witwen, Wisconsin we are very pleased to announce that Michael Perry and the Long Beds will be performing next summer at Witwen Concerts on Saturday, July 19. A beautiful 30 minute drive from Madison.

Michael Perry and the Long Beds are described as a "roughneck folk" or Americana band, led by acclaimed author Michael Perry, where his storytelling abilities translate into heartfelt, sometimes melancholic songs with a distinctly rural Wisconsin feel, often touching on themes of farming life and the struggles of the land, all delivered with a hint of his signature humor between tracks; critics praise the raw authenticity of his lyrics and the band's ability to capture the essence of the Midwest through music.

Witwen Concerts are a beloved summer tradition held in the small unincorporated community of Witwen, Wisconsin. These concerts take place in a picturesque rural setting at the Witwen Campground, which was originally established by the Witwen Tabernacle Society in the early 1900’s.

The concerts, FREE TO THE PUBLIC since 2003, feature a variety of musical acts, ranging from local bands to more well-known regional artists. The music styles vary widely, including folk, bluegrass, country and jazz, offering something for everyone. Families often bring picnic blankets and lawn chairs, enjoying the music in a laid-back, friendly atmosphere.

Witwen Concerts are as much about community as they are about music, providing a gathering place for locals and visitors alike to enjoy warm summer evenings together. The setting, with its rustic charm and scenic surroundings, makes it a unique and cherished event in the area.

Stay tuned as we reveal three more awesome bands for your FREE enjoyment next summer!

Grounds open at 4:00 pm. Delish concessions. Carry-ins welcome. Bring your lawn chair and don’t forget your corkscrew! Concert starts at 6:00 pm. FREE CONCERT!!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-cJnE_4M7_g