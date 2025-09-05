× Expand Gerry Milton Mike Schneider

media release: Madison Parks Foundation is proud to present Live at The Glen! Enjoy live music on the patio at The Glen Golf Park.

The Mike Schneider Band has been entertaining audiences throughout Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, and Ohio since 1996. Since that time, Mike and his band have been nominated for 24 polka awards from five separate organizations. In 2009, they took home the Band of the Year Award from the Wisconsin Polka Hall of Fame after eight nominations in the category since 1998. Mike also holds the honor of being one of the youngest people ever inducted into the Wisconsin Polka Hall of Fame at the age of 18 in 1997.

Mike is now the Polka Prompt Creator for the Milwaukee Brewers! If you go to a home game this season, you’ll hear Mike’s music throughout the game!