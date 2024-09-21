Mike Servito b2b Shaun J Wright

× Expand Alan Epstein A close-up of Shaun J. Wright Shaun J. Wright

media release: Willy Street Beats After Dark at High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave Madison, is an incredibly special 4 hour back to back DJ set with Mike Servito and Shaun J Wright! We'll have them playing on the VOID sound system in a properly transformed space.

$25/ 21+. 9:30pm - doors open, music 10 pm.

Created by Remain In Night

Earlier on Saturday, join us for the 13th edition of Willy Street Beats at the Willy Street Fair! This year's headliners include Livwutang (NYC), Mike Servito (NYC), and Shaun J Wright (Chicago). Regional support by Asher Gray, Miss K Funk, & Sarah Akawa.

Saturday at WSF: 3:00pm - Miss K Funk, 4:00pm - Sarah Akawa, 5:00pm - Asher Gray, 6:30pm - Shaun J Wright, 8:00pm - Livwutang