Mike ter Maat Town Hall

media release: Mike ter Maat, a front runner for the presidential nomination of the Libertarian Party, will hold a Zoom town hall for Wisconsin citizens, the press, and the Libertarian Party of Wisconsin (LPWI) on Tuesday, May 14th, at 7 PM (CDT). Anyone may join! Use the direct link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/ 87234263377?pwd= TXM4Y2g0WWtWaXhRWnNteXFsOVhZZz 09 or use the Meeting ID: 872 3426 3377 ; and Passcode: 220927 ; to join.

Mike ter Maat will explain his innovative Gold New Deal, proposing a renewal of traditional federalism that would separate political powers in the country, into “the government we will tolerate.”

ter Maat, a follower of the Austrian School of economics, competes in a close race for the Libertarian Party nomination, heading into the party’s national convention in Washington DC over Memorial Day weekend.

The Libertarian Party, which believes in the principles of “do not harm anyone; and do not steal from anybody,” has a strong affiliate in Wisconsin. The eventual Presidential nominee will appear on the state’s ballot in the November general election. The LPWI gained ballot access in 2022 when its candidate for Secretary of State, Neil Harmon, won over the required number of minimum votes.

For information on the Mike ter Maat Campaign for President, please visit www.miketermaat.com . For more on Libertarian Party of Wisconsin, please visit www.lpwi.org .