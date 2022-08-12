Mike Twelve

press release: August 12, 8 pm (doors at 7) Mile Twelve, suggested donation $20

It's always exciting to welcome a new band to the basement. Mile Twelve is a modern string band from Boston MA, named for the mile marker at that city's southern border. With guitar, upright bass, violin, banjo and mandolin, this just might be the most strings the basement has ever seen.

https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=gMgHBdfBWBM

All shows at KHoRM are vaccination required. Please bring your vax card (or a picture of it). Masks at discretion of the artist or your own personal comfort.

As always, all money collected goes to the musicians. I will be taking reservations for all shows at righteousmusicmgmt@gmail.com. Once I have confirmed there is room, you can donate in advance by sending a check to Kiki Schueler, 1326 MacArthur Rd, Madison WI 53714 or Venmo to @righteouskiki. There is no parking on MacArthur itself, the best place to park is one block over on Duncan or Ellenwood. Then take the little path up to MacArthur Ct and down the street to my house. Shows are BYOB and I'll have a cooler with ice.