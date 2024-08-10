media release:

Mike Vitale, Saturday, Aug. 10---All the way from Los Angeles, Mike is a top-notch singer-songwriter. When we heard his version of Graceland, we were sold. It’s damn near as good as Paul Simon’s.

Admission fee for all concerts is $20, and all proceeds go to our musicians. We ask that you pay in advance so we know we have the funds we’ve promised the performers.

To reserve your seat(s), send or drop off your cash or check (payable to David Wallner, 451 North Few Street, Madison, WI 53703). You can also use PayPal ( annedave@chorus.net ) or Venmo @Anne-Katz-4. We hold checks to be cashed after the concert date, and we’ll send out a reminder/logistics message to all attendees right before the concert.

Please note that indoor concerts take place in our living room, an enclosed space without a lot of room to physically distance. We expect indoor concert attendees to be fully COVID-vaccinated. Masks are optional.

QUESTIONS? Contact us at annedave@chorus.net. See you soon at Our House!