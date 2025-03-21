media release: Mike Zito is one of the most lauded artists in the contemporary blues arena today and rightfully so, but for him, the thing that counts the most is maintaining his honesty, authenticity and integrity. Those are the qualities that have steered Zito’s career since the beginning and continue to define every effort he’s offered since. Naturally, patience and perseverance have been Zito’s stock and trade since the beginning. He began playing guitar at the age of five, and by the time he reached his late teens, he was already a fixture on the local St. Louis music scene. With numerous Blues Music Award honors under his belt, Mike Zito is also the co-owner of Texas-based Gulf Coast Records, which has birthed a number of critically-acclaimed blues/rock albums since its 2018 inception.