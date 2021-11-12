media release: Established in late 2018, The MilBillies hit the ground running, bringing their unique synthesis of traditional and progressive bluegrass to venues and festivals throughout the upper Midwest and beyond. They have crafted a genuinely thrilling live show, taking "high-energy" musicianship to another level while enthralling the crowd with intoxicating melodies and lyrical subject matter any troubadour would tip their hat to.

All of this has garnered a WAMI nod for New Artist of the Year, an IBMA Official Showcase, a loyal following, and glowing reviews—Bluegrass Unlimited says The MilBillies sound “straddles the line between the traditional and progressive schools of bluegrass along with hints of blues, punk and country,” while Milwaukee Record lauds their “punk-tinged barroom bluegrass.” But whether you hear “animated urban style grass” (Bluegrass Today) or simply “an explosion of banjos, guitars and storytelling” (Shepherd Express), you’re sure to leave a MilBillies show with a better understanding of what the fuss is all about

8pm door; 9pm show. No cover charge.