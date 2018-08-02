press release: Mile of Music is a cover-free zone, which has a dual-meaning. We’re all about original, hand-crafted artistry, and we’re eager to serve up singer-songwriters, combos and multi-piece bands showcasing Americana music at its very best. The festival features hundreds of artists with musical backgrounds from roots and indie rock to country, soul, R&B, jazz and folk, all performing their own original music. And you know what the best part is? It’s all FREE. Plus, there are plenty of free, hands-on Music Education Team events available for all ages throughout the festival to awaken your inner musician.

Please visit mileofmusic.com for additional info and to view the entire line up.