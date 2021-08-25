Milele Chikasa Anana Elementary School Renaming Ceremony

media release: Milele Chikasa Anana Elementary School Back to School Night and Renaming Ceremony

Entertainment provided by DJ Ace, Boulders Climbing Gym, Metamorfaces Fantasy Makeup, Pop Art Entertainment, Limanya and MSCR; Light refreshments available.

Renaming Ceremony and Portrait Unveiling is at 6:30 pm, featuring performances by Limanya and Black Star Drum Line

This event is open to Anana Elementary School families and the public. Face masks are required for all participants over 2 years old and social distancing is recommended.

It is expected that the members of the MMSD Board of Education, up to or exceeding a majority of the full membership of the Board, may attend some of this event, however, the Board will neither discuss nor take any action with respect to any school district business as part of attending any of the events associated with this event.