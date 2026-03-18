from the KHoRM newsletter: May 8, 8 pm (doors at 7) Miles Nielsen & Kelly Steward, suggested donation $20

Over the years perhaps no name has come up more as "someone who should play the basement" than Miles Nielsen. We finally decided to do something about it. The Rusted Hearts frontman and Nielsen Family Trust member will be making his KHoRM debut with his wife Kelly Steward, and I can't wait.

As always, all money collected goes to the musicians. I will be taking reservations for all shows at righteousmusicmgmt@gmail.com. Once I have confirmed there is room, you can donate in advance by sending a check to Kiki Schueler, 1326 MacArthur Rd, Madison WI 53714 or Venmo to @righteouskiki. Capacity is 50. There is seating for about 40 people, after that it is standing room only.

There is no parking on MacArthur itself, the best place to park is one block over on Duncan or Ellenwood. Then take the little path up to MacArthur Ct and down the street to my house. Shows are BYOB and I'll have a cooler with ice.