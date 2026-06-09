Miles Nielsen & the Rusted Hearts

× Expand praterday.com Miles Nielsen and the Rusted Hearts on a couch. Miles Nielsen and the Rusted Hearts

media release: Concerts on the Green County Courthouse Square take place from 6:30-9:30 on select Fridays and Saturdays.

All shows in the Main Street Monroe series are proudly underwritten by Colony Brands. Intermission entertainment and special features are thanks to the generosity of John and Katie Baumann.

Profits from the Main Street Monroe Beer Garden are reinvested into the community, through Main Street Monroe’s Project Pop Up Program which recruits new businesses to the downtown district and its awning grant program as well as additional events. You can help by picking up your own area and disposing of your own trash in one of the many garbage cans or recycling containers.

Main Street Monroe, Inc. is a nationally accredited, volunteer-driven, nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization established in 2005, serving as an advocate for the downtown neighborhood. Priorities include small business assistance, historic preservation, and events with over 26 being held throughout the year in addition to the 52 market days. Since 2005, over $1 million of volunteer time has been donated, 43 net new businesses have opened, and over 300 rehab projects have occurred in downtown Monroe. Main Street will also complete a pocket park with public restrooms by the end of this summer.

If you enjoy Main Street Monroe events, consider making a donation or getting involved as a volunteer. Learn more at www.mainstreetmonroe.org, or contact the Main Street Monroe office at 608.328.4023.