Milestone Democratic School Family Fun

media release: Milestone Democratic School staff will be hosting an Enrollment and Family Fun Event on July 31, Noon til 5pm, at our school, 2758 Dairy Drive.

Free food, music by DJ ZZisco, games and activities, a Town Hall meeting for the purpose of answering questions from the community about Milestone Democratic School.

The event is for families to learn about Milestone Democratic School and hopefully enroll their 7-12th graders.

We are hosting vendors to sell products and services

12pm Welcome/Sign In

1215 Food & DJ

1pm Games & Activities (Bball & Cornhole)

2pm Networking

3pm Townhall Meeting- Hosted by Eneale & Art

4pm Town hall ends at 4pm Raffle

5pm Event ends

For more information email art.richardson@ milestonedemocratic.org