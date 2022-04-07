ONLINE: Militarizing the Police in the U.S. and Britain: Empire and the Global Color Line

press release: Online via Zoom.

Julian Go is professor of sociology at the University of Chicago, where he is also a member of the Committee on International Relations, a Faculty Affiliate of the Center for the Study of Race, Politics and Culture, and Senior Fellow of the University of Chicago Society of Fellows. He has published widely on US empire, US colonialism, global historical sociology, and postcolonial social theory. He is the author of The American Colonial State in the Philippines: Global Perspectives (co-edited with Anne Foster), American Empire and the Politics of Meaning, Patterns of Empire: The British and American Empires, 1688 to Present, Postcolonial Thought and Social Theory, and most recently, Policing Empires: Militarization and Race in Britain and America, 1829-present (Oxford, forthcoming).

Due to COVID-19 all Havens Wright Center events will be hosted online via zoom this semester. To attend an event you must register in advance on Eventbrite (click on the links above). You will be sent a confirmation email after registering, and on the day of the talk you will be sent a link to join the zoom call, along with instructions on how to do this. If you do not receive the meeting link please make sure to check your junk mail folder. For any additional information on how to use the technology please email jmsaad@wisc.edu.