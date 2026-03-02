media release: Community members are invited to a Public Information Meeting on the Military Ridge State Trail Paving Project, which will replace three bridges and pave the trail to improve year-round accessibility.

Wednesday, March 18, 5:00 - 6:30 pm

Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli Street

Topics include project overview, trail closures, detours, and schedule.

Questions? Call Verona Public Works at 608-845-6695.