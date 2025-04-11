media release: We are excited to have an extra screening of the Wisconsin Film Festival's sold-out Milk Punch + Florence show!

Milk Punch | directed by Erik Gunneson | 90 Minutes | 2000

Shot in Madison in 1995-96, this feature film had its world premiere at the 200 Wisconsin Film Festival.

Florence | directed by Aaron Greer | 30 Minutes |2025

This film is about the song Florence by the Little Blue Crunchy Things, a 1990s Madison band.

––It's a '90s throwback block––

Florence:

In 1989, while doodling in driver's ed class, a 15-year-old wrote a love poem. That poem would later become a song, and that song would later become a regional hit, but no one quite remembers how. "Florence" is a nostalgic, sometimes wistful, often funny celebration of the fleeting nature of creativity, memory, youthful stardom, and the music that shaped us. Florence is a song by the Madison band, The Little Blue Crunchy Things.